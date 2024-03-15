West Bengal | BJP Will Outnumber Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress In Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion Poll

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in for a shock as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to outnumber the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as per a recent opinion poll. West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, and TMC is expected to play a major role if there is a possibility of a non-BJP government at the Centre, things don't look rosy for Banerjee if News18 Mega Opinion Poll 2024 is to be believed. The projections suggest that the BJP, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, will win 25 out of 42 seats in the state Read: BJP-led NDA on way to '400 paar', INDIA bloc to stop at 105, poll saysMamata Banerjee's party will manage to win 17 seats, while other parties like Congress and CPI(M) won't be able to open their accounts, as per the opinion poll. Both TMC and BJP will have a vote share of 42% each, the poll added may not come as a surprise to many, as the BJP has been on a steady rise in the state. It performed exceedingly well in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Also Read: Lok Sabha 2024: Key BJP vs Congress contests to watch out forFrom a 17.02% vote share and two seats in 2014, the saffron party soared to a 40.25% vote share and 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 seats in Lok Sabha electionsAs far as TMC is concerned, 2014 was the first Lok Sabha polls since it came to power in West Bengal in 2011. Amid the massive saffron storm across the country that year, it still managed to claim 34 out of 42 seats in the state. However, in 2019, the number fell to 22 as the BJP turned out to be a tough competitor Read: Electoral bonds data released: 10 biggest revelationsIf the opinion poll turns out to be accurate, TMC will get even fewer seats this time than what it got in 2009 (19 seats), when it was in the Opposition in West Bengal.

