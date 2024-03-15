Andhra Woman Faces Online Backlash After Commending CM Jagan, Takes Own Life

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 32-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh allegedly took her own life on March 11 after facing online harassment for expressing support for the YSR Congress party's government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Tuesday that the woman's family would receive an ex gratia payment of ₹20 lakh woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of the Janmabhoomi Express at Tenali railway station, sustaining severe injuries. She was immediately taken to Guntur General Hospital for treatment but unfortunately passed away four days later, on Monday Read: Govt's mental health helpline helped over 350,000 peopleAccording to her family, the woman took this drastic action after facing criticism and ridicule on social media from critics of the YSR Congress party. She had expressed support for the Jagan government and declared her allegiance to the YSR Congress in the upcoming state elections, the statement from the CMO stressed the government's dedication to protecting the“honour and dignity of all individuals, especially women.” It emphasized that individuals who disrespect and violate the boundaries of decency will be held accountable and face legal consequences statement also included a video excerpt from the woman's husband, where he highlights that his wife's suicide resulted from harassment, online trolling, abuse, and body shaming by supporters of opposition parties on social media.

“The husband has also lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against those who had trolled her on social media,” the CMO statement said the video used by Jagan's party YSRCP, she was seen saying,“I did not expect that I would receive the house site document on the stage. Who else can I vote for in the next elections? Of course, Jagananna (brother Jagan),” she said the video gained traction on social media, she became the primary target of opposition groups aiming to criticize the Jagan government Padma, former chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission, emphasized that strict measures would be implemented against the social media accounts that targeted her can one avoid reacting to online backlash?Moreover, dealing with online backlash and preventing it from affecting your mental well-being can be challenging, but here are some strategies you can consider:Take a Step Back: Before reacting, take a moment to step back and assess the situation. It's essential not to respond impulsively to negative comments or criticism Read: How to stop over-medicalising mental healthPractice Self-Compassion: Practice self-compassion and acknowledge your feelings without judgment on the Positive: Shift your focus away from the negative comments and instead concentrate on the positive aspects of your life. Surround yourself with supportive friends, family, and activities that bring you joy Support: Don't hesitate to reach out to trusted friends, family members, or mental health professionals for support. Talking to someone about your feelings can help alleviate stress and provide perspective.

MENAFN15032024007365015876ID1107980982