Electoral Bonds: SC Allows EC's Request To Return Data For Being Uploaded On Website

The Supreme Court on 15 March allowed the request of ECI to return the data for being uploaded on the website. The top court said that registrar judicial to ensure that documents are scanned and digitised and once the exercise is complete the original documents shall be given back to ECI. It added that it will then upload it on the website on or before March 17.

A five-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. The bench, also comprised of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

"The judgment of the Constitution bench clarified that all details of electoral bonds will be made available including date of purchase, name of purchaser, and the denomination," SC said.

On 14 March, the Election Commission of India released the data on electoral bonds that the State Bank of India (SBI) shared with the electoral panel body on March 12. The data highlighted the list of entities that purchased electoral bonds to make donations to political parties.

Meanwhile, the top court today also issued notice to SBI for not furnishings Electoral Bond data with 'unique numbers' and have asked it to come with a response on Monday i.e. on 18 March.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing in the matter, said the apex court's verdict was quite clear that SBI shall furnish all the details of electoral bonds to the EC. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGO, said the SBI had said in its application filed in the top court seeking extension of time to furnish the details to EC that it has the bond numbers.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta said he was appearing for the Centre and not for the SBI. "Would your lordships consider issuing notice to SBI. They may have something to say," he said. "They should be here when the matter is going on," the bench said.

In its landmark verdict on February 15, the top court had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.



