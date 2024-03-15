OTT Releases This Week: From Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 To Hanuman Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 and HanuMan are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look Atal HoonPlot: It's about the life and political struggle of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, three-time prime minister of India: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Payal NairGenre: BiopicPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: March 14Big Girls Don't CryPlot: The web series follows teenage girls at an elite boarding school as they navigate their situations and challenges: Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita SoodGenre: DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: March 14Art of LovePlot: A professor from a leading university in Puerto Rico falls in love with a Chinese immigrant who wants to be an artist: Esai Morales, Caterina Murino, Jim LauGenre: Romance/ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: March 14Murder MubarakPlot: In a murder case, an unconventional police officer focuses on several suspects. As an outsider, he enters their lives and discovers there's more to the situation than it first appears: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma KapoorGenre: Mystery/ComedyPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: March 15BramayugamPlot: A singer escaping slavery finds shelter in a magical, mysterious house, welcomed by its charming owner. Soon, he discovers an evil force within, causing dangerous situations and leading to a big fight: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth BharathanGenre: Horror/ThrillerPlatform: SonyLIVRelease Date: March 15Irish WishPlot: Maddie's crush is marrying her friend, and she agrees to be a bridesmaid in Ireland. Right before the wedding, Maddie wishes for true love and then finds herself as the one getting married: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander VlahosGenre: Comedy/RomancePlatform: NetflixRelease Date: March 15Grey's Anatomy Season 20Plot: Surgical interns and their mentors go through experiences full of intense emotions and make important decisions to become top doctors: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKiddGenre: DramaPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: March 15Lal SalaamPlot: Talented young cricketers get unfairly removed from the team. They need to face this challenge and work hard to fulfil their dreams: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Ananthika SanilkumarGenre: Sport/ActionPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: March 15Carry On Jatta 3Plot: Jass, Dhillon's son, loves Meet. But after a big fight with Meet's brothers, Dhillon says no to Jass marrying Meet. So, Jass comes up with a wild idea to make his dad agree: Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sonam BajwaGenre: Comedy/DramaPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: March 15Iron ReignPlot: The show is about Joaquín Manchado, a powerful drug lord. When a large amount of his cocaine disappears, it starts a violent battle between gangs: Eduard Fernández, Chino Darín, Jaime LorenteGenre: ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: March 15Chicken NuggetPlot: Min-ah goes into a strange purple machine. He magically turns into a chicken nugget. The show follows his adventures: Kim Yoo-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hongGenre: MysteryPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: March 15HanuManPlot: The movie is about Hanumanthu, a guy who becomes as powerful as Lord Hanuman to protect his town, Anjanadri. He fights a villain named Michael because of a special gem: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi SarathkumarGenre: SuperheroPlatform: JioCinemaRelease Date: March 16

