Mamata Banerjee Was 'Pushed From Behind': Hospital Director (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a deep gash on her forehead, a cut on her nose, and concussion following a fall at her residence in Kalighat on March 14 evening, may have been pushed from behind, SSKM Hospital Director Dr Monimoy Bandopadhyay informed.

Banerjee was rushed to the hospital around 7:30 pm, where doctors attended to her injuries. She received three stitches for the forehead wound and one for the cut on her nose. Further medical examinations, including a CT scan and an MRI, were conducted on the advice of a multidisciplinary medical board.

While initial reports suggested Banerjee may have tripped while entering her bedroom, the hospital director later hinted at the involvement of a mysterious push in causing the fall. Investigations are being carried out to determine the exact cause, including tests for blood pressure fluctuations.

Despite recommendations for admission for observation, Banerjee opted to return home but will remain under close supervision. Her condition will be reassessed on Friday. Family members, including her sister-in-law and Trinamool councillor Kajari Banerjee, speculated about the circumstances surrounding the incident, with some suggesting she fell after an impact or collided with an object.

The incident occurred shortly after Banerjee attended an event near her residence. Her nephew and Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who accompanied her to the hospital, expressed confidence in her recovery, buoyed by the support of the people of Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for Banerjee's speedy recovery.



Similar sentiments were shared by various political figures, including former cricketer and Trinamool candidate Yusuf Pathan, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.