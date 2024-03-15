Over 1 In 3 People Affected By Neurological Conditions: Study

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Neurological conditions have emerged as the foremost cause of ill health and disability globally, with over 3 billion people affected in 2021, a new study published in The Lancet Neurology has shown. The report highlights the staggering impact of neurological conditions worldwide, shedding light on the prevalence, disparities in access to care, and evolving trends in disability and health loss. The analysis, a collaborative effort involving the World Health Organization (WHO), draws on data from the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factor Study (GBD) 2021.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the growing burden of neurological conditions. He underscored the imperative of scaling up access to quality care, treatment, and rehabilitation to alleviate suffering and safeguard human capital.

Disparities in Access and Impact

Disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) attributed to neurological conditions have surged by 18% since 1990, disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income countries. Access to treatment remains starkly unequal, with high-income nations boasting significantly more neurological professionals per capita.

Top Ten Neurological Conditions

Stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, dementia, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, epilepsy, complications from preterm birth, autism spectrum disorder, and nervous system cancers emerge as the primary contributors to health loss in 2021.

While neurological conditions afflict more men overall, certain ailments like migraine and dementia disproportionately affect women. Despite a drop in age-standardized DALY rates, the absolute number of cases has surged due to demographic shifts and increased life expectancy.

Diabetic neuropathy stands out as the fastest-growing neurological condition, paralleling the global diabetes epidemic. Additionally, neurological complications arising from COVID-19, such as cognitive impairment and Guillain-Barré syndrome, have emerged as significant health concerns.

Modifiable Risk Factors and Preventive Strategies

Furthermore, there has been a notable reduction of 25% or more in the neurological burden and associated health loss stemming from various conditions since 1990. This decline can be attributed to advancements in prevention, including vaccination campaigns, improved healthcare, and extensive research efforts. Among the conditions exhibiting a decrease in burden are tetanus, rabies, meningitis, neural tube defects, stroke, neurocysticercosis, encephalitis, and neonatal encephalopathy.

Additionally, the study delved into analyzing 20 modifiable risk factors contributing to preventable neurological ailments such as stroke, dementia, and idiopathic intellectual disability. Targeting these risk factors presents an opportunity for a substantial reduction in disease burden. For instance, addressing high systolic blood pressure and ambient and household air pollution could potentially prevent up to 84% of stroke DALYs. Similarly, interventions to minimize exposure to lead could alleviate the burden of idiopathic intellectual disability by 63.1%, while reducing high fasting plasma glucose levels may mitigate dementia burden by 14.6%. Moreover, smoking emerged as a significant contributor to the risk of stroke, dementia, and multiple sclerosis.