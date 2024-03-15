Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi On South Campaign Blitz In Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha Election campaign in southern India where the saffron party is aiming to make significant inroads. On Friday, PM Modi will be visiting Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, where the BJP's presence has historically been limited.

In Kerala, the BJP's focus is on garnering support from the minority Christian community, a move aimed at strengthening its position in a state dominated by Muslim and Christian populations. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Pathanamthitta, where he will be greeted by key party leaders and address a public gathering expected to draw a crowd of approximately one lakh people. The event will also see the participation of NDA's Lok Sabha candidates and notable political figures like Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the BJP faces the challenge of campaigning without a major ally after the AIADMK's departure from the NDA bloc last year. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kanniyakumari underscores the BJP's efforts to consolidate its presence in the region, where it lacks significant alliances. The party aims to attract support from potential allies like the PMK and DMDK while targeting the ruling DMK over issues of dynastic politics and corruption.

In Telangana, Prime Minister Modi will embark on a roadshow in Malkajgiri, accompanied by party leaders and Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender. The BJP's campaign in the state has gained momentum, with the party making strategic alliances and leveraging the Prime Minister's extensive outreach efforts.

As the election fervour escalates, Prime Minister Modi's multi-state campaign tour underscores the BJP's determination to expand its footprint in the southern region. With key rallies, public meetings, and strategic alliances, the BJP aims to make significant electoral gains in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.