Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's Patriotic Film Receives Standing Ovation; Read Movie Reaction

The early reviews for Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, have been very good. Co-directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, it is about a commando named Arun Katyal who is charged with retrieving a hijacked Air India flight.

A video of Sidharth and team Yodha enjoying a standing ovation during their Mumbai screening has gone viral on the internet. Sharing the footage from the screening,“YODHA IS NOTHING BUT A MASS HYSTERIA!!! Our Yodha Sidharth Malhotra and director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha received a warm and enthusiastic response at the special screening in Mumbai.” Another user shared,“Initial Reviews suggest that Yodha is the best ever hijack-based patriotic film of Indian cinema. My fav #idharth Malhotra has given yet another phenomenal film to Indian cinema like Shershaah.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth accompanied his actress-wife Kiara Advani and their families to the screening on Thursday night. Sidharth and Kiara held hands on the red carpet, flaunting their million-dollar smiles to the photographers. While Sidharth wore a black shirt with matching jeans and a leather jacket, Kiara Advani looked stunning in a blue pantsuit.

Sidharth Malhotra has revealed that he plans to star in more patriotic films.“I think it just happened by chance (signing back to back patriotic films). I maybe drawn a little more to the uniform, nothing looks better on a man than uniform regardless of any form of service in the country. This is a fictious uniform so we've done the Army, we've done the police, I have created my own Yodha unit so that I can wear another version of a uniform here.”



According to the review, the plot of Yodha will effectively keep you captivated because the picture is a formulaic, action-packed thriller set on an aircraft. The review reads, "#Yodha is formulaic, action-packed thriller set on a plane. The narrative successfully keep you guessing about who the perpetrators really is. #SidharthMalhotra delivered entrancing performance while #RaashiiKhanna and #DishaPatani also top notch."

About Yodha



The plot of Yodha focuses on an aircraft hijacking, with Sidharth as a soldier and Disha Patani as a cabin crew member. Raashii also plays Sidharth's romantic interest, portrayed as a government figure in the teaser.



The film's summary summarises the plot:

"During an aeroplane hijacking, a soldier saves passengers while confronting terrorists. However, with the flying engine destroyed, life becomes more difficult."



Yodha, produced by Dharma Productions, is believed to have a budget of Rs 55 crores. In addition to significant actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, the film features Arun Katyal, Ankit Raj, and Tanuj Virwani in critical parts.



