Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THIS Contestant Receives Least Votes In First Week; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. Aside from that, the show has been experiencing a lot of turmoil in the house from the beginning. Model and aspiring actor Arjun Syam has been crowned as the first captain of the house.



Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a huge twist when the program received its first nomination on the first day. Each person was asked to nominate two other contestants in the confession chamber. This week, eight candidates were nominated for elimination including Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon, and Asi Rocky. Since the nominations were released, people have voted in big numbers for their favorite competitor.

As per Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting statistics, Sijo John remains in first place with the most votes. While he is followed by Ratheesh Kumar and Ansiba, it has been reported that Norah, Rocky, and Saranya are the bottom three. The trends indicated that Saranya received 9.9% of the votes, followed by Norah with 8.4%. Rocky, on the other hand, garnered the fewest votes (6%) in the first week, sparking speculation that he may be eliminated this week. However, no formal declaration has been made in this regard as yet.