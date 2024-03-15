Alia Bhatt's 31St Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor Hosts Party For Wife, Ambani's Along With Others Attend In Style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday in Mumbai among several celebrities, including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta.



Guests at the star-studded birthday event included her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.



On Friday morning, numerous photos of the birthday girl leaving The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, which is near the Gateway of India.

Other celebrities, such as Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan, were also seen at the celebrations and seemed to have had a fun night.



Isha Ambani's husband, Anand Piramal was also seen at Alia Bhatt's birthday party wearing a black shirt and pants.



Akash Ambani was also seen at Alia Bhatt's birthday

and he donned a casual blue shirt and black pants.

Alia Bhatt has a deep bond with the Ambanis, particularly Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. recently bought a 51% share in the actress' children's and maternity-wear line.