               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alia Bhatt's 31St Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor Hosts Party For Wife, Ambani's Along With Others Attend In Style


3/15/2024 4:00:47 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday in Mumbai among several celebrities, including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta.

Guests at the star-studded birthday event included her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.



On Friday morning, numerous photos of the birthday girl leaving The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, which is near the Gateway of India.

Other celebrities, such as Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan, were also seen at the celebrations and seemed to have had a fun night.

Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani's husband, Anand Piramal was also seen at Alia Bhatt's birthday party wearing a black shirt and pants.

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani was also seen at Alia Bhatt's birthday
and he donned a casual blue shirt and black pants.

Isha Ambani

Alia Bhatt has a deep bond with the Ambanis, particularly Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. recently bought a 51% share in the actress' children's and maternity-wear line.

MENAFN15032024007385015968ID1107980936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search