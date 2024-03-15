Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain To Join Shark Tank India? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following his great time on Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain appears interested in appearing on further reality series. Ankita Lokhande's businessman husband recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Instagram account. During the discussion, one of the users stated his wish to see him on Shark Tank India. "I want to see you as Shark Tank judge. You will do very well," the user stated in a message.

Vicky Jain responded by tagging Sony TV and playfully asking if he might be part of the next season.“Dekho demand ho rahi hai for next season. Judge ke liye aap mujhe try kar sakte hai on public demand (See, people want to see me as a judge. You can consider me for the next season on public demand),” he wrote.



Vicky Jain, a businessman, married actress Ankita Lokhande in December 2021. The pair appeared in the reality programme Smart Jodi. Vicky, on the other hand, rose to prominence after his appearance on Bigg Boss 17 last year. He was one of the strongest candidates for the season's final week. Munawar Faruqui won the show, while Ankita, Vicky's wife, was also a finalist.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India is now airing its third season. It debuted on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 featured several familiar sharks from previous seasons, including Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of Boat, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

They were joined by new panellists such as Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Capital. Recently, film producer Ronnie Screwvala joined the show.