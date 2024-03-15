Sleep Deprivation: 7 Reasons Why You Are Not Sleeping

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Sleep Day 2024: Here are seven common reasons why you might not be getting enough sleep.

This includes erratic sleep cycles, excessive coffee or alcohol intake before bedtime, and sleeping in an environment that's excessively hot, chilly, or loud.

Mental health issues like stress, anxiety, and depression can interfere with your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

The blue light emitted by cellphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions might interfere with your body's melatonin synthesis, making it difficult to fall asleep.

An uncomfortable mattress, pillows, or bedding can make it difficult to get comfortable and stay asleep throughout the night.

Certain medical conditions such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, chronic pain, and hormonal imbalances can disrupt your sleep.

Eating heavy meals too close to bedtime or not getting enough physical activity during the day can affect your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Some medications, including certain antidepressants, antihistamines, and stimulants, can interfere with your sleep patterns.