World Sleep Day 2024: 7 Things You Should Never Do Before Going To Bed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Having a good night's sleep before waking up the next day is critical. It comprises receiving the necessary hours of sleep daily for your age and aiming to sleep as undisturbed as possible.





When you get enough sleep each night, you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to face the next day's challenges. One thing to bear in mind is that there are several activities you should avoid shortly before bedtime.

You may have difficulty falling asleep or disrupting your sleep due to performing these items. Continue reading for a list of things you should avoid doing before bedtime to improve your sleep quality.

Using Electronic Devices: The blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs can suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Avoiding screens at least an hour before bedtime can help improve sleep quality.

Consuming Caffeine: Avoid consuming caffeine-containing beverages like coffee, tea, or energy drinks in the evening. Caffeine can disrupt your sleep by interfering with your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Heavy Meals: Eating large, heavy meals close to bedtime can cause discomfort and indigestion, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night. Try to eat dinner at least a few hours before bedtime.

Alcohol: While alcohol may initially make you feel drowsy, it can disrupt your sleep cycle and lead to fragmented or restless sleep later in the night. Limit alcohol consumption in the hours leading up to bedtime.

Stressful or Anxiety-Provoking Activities: Engaging in stressful or anxiety-provoking activities, such as working on demanding tasks or having intense discussions, can make it harder to relax and fall asleep. Try to wind down with calming activities instead.

Watching Disturbing Content: Avoid watching or reading disturbing or upsetting content, such as violent movies or news stories, before bedtime. These can increase stress and anxiety levels, making it more difficult to fall asleep peacefully.