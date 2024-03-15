Election Commission Of India To Announce Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule On Saturday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission on India on Friday (March 15) confirmed its readiness to reveal the schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Set to occur on Saturday, March 16, at 3 pm, the announcement will take place during a press conference.

It should be noted that the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect as soon as the announcement is made.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, flanked by the newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, will announce the election dates. Selected from a pool of six candidates, former bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh assumed their roles earlier today, stepping in following Arun Goel's unexpected resignation from the election commissioner post.

The duo replaces Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, with Pandey leaving office on February 14 upon reaching the age of 65. Their appointment follows deliberations by a three-member high-level selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, aims for a third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led INDIA alliance eyes a robust challenge.