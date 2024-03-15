Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: CID Ramdas Visits Contestants Inside House; WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. The innovative entry of having CID Ramdas from Mohanlal's character in Pattana Pravesam as an invisible presence in the Bigg Boss house made a big twist. Contestants will be under his watchful eye, and he will occasionally interact with them directly through an LCD wall, adding a new dimension to the show.

Mohanlal, the host, also talked about CID Ramdas while explaining the features of the house in season 6 in the opening episode. The launch episode also had scenes of him interacting with Ramdas. Now the CID is coming to Ramdas House to interact with the contestants. The footage of this is in the new promo video released by Asianet. Ramdas came after calling everyone to the hall. The promo also shows them looking curiously at this surprise sight which Bigg Boss has never seen before in previous seasons.