What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

Orhan Awatramani, called Orry, requires no introduction. The social media superstar is well-known for her friendship and partying with Bollywood's top stars.

However, everyone wonders what Orry does for a living. Even though Orry states that he is a 'liver, ' people frequently inquire about his source of money.



Orry recently spoke with Forbes India about his major source of income and how he offers 'joy' to people by attending events.

"I'm focusing on sharing joy right now. "These appearances are currently my main source of income," he said.

Orry further said that he receives between Rs 15 and 30 lakh for attending such gatherings. "I am paid between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh for weddings"

"They want me to come as a friend of the groom or someone else rather than as a guest. So, my audience keeps me afloat, and they want me to attend their events," he explained.

Previously, Orry went on Bigg Boss 17 and informed Salman Khan that he earns between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakhs merely to pose for photos.

"I am paid to have photos taken at events with the pose I perform and upload them. "I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night," he claimed, surprising Salman.