Man Found Dead Near MLC Flats In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 15 (IANS) A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the MLC flats area in Patna on Friday.

The area houses a number of flats of MLAs, MLCs and ministers of the Bihar government.

"We have received information that a body was found near the MLC flats around 9 a.m. Accordingly, we reached there and investigated the matter. The victim is said to be a labourer. The other labourers, who were constructing the building which is adjoining the crime scene, fled after the incident," Sushil Kumar, DSP Sachiwalay said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was murdered by someone.

District police recovered a mobile phone from the pocket of the deceased.

Details are awaited.