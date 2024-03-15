Congress Legislator Joins AAP, May Be Fielded From Hoshiarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 15 (IANS) In a major setback to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday.

He had earlier resigned from Congress as well as from his Assembly membership.

He joined AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

After former MLA G.P. Singh from Bassi Pathana, Chabbewal is the second Congress leader to join AAP.

The prominent Dalit leader, who comes from Punjab's Doaba region, had also contested in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Hoshiarpur on a Congress ticket but lost to BJP's Som Parkash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.