Fertility Services Market 2024, Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand & Forecast By 2032

IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Fertility Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global fertility services market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global fertility services market size reached US$ 40.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 129.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during 2024-2032 .

Fertility Services Market Overview:

Fertility services encompass medical procedures that assist individuals and couples in conceiving. These services include a range of treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and fertility medications. The working mechanism of these services often involves enhancing reproductive capabilities or addressing fertility issues. Characteristics of fertility services include personalized treatment plans, use of advanced reproductive technologies, and a focus on patient care and support. The properties of these services are marked by their technical sophistication and evidence-based approach. Advantages of fertility services include improved chances of conception, options for individuals with various fertility challenges, and advancements in reproductive genetics and embryology.

Fertility Services Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of infertility issues among couples worldwide. Concurrently, the growing acceptance and awareness of fertility treatments are significantly contributing to the market's growth. Furthermore, the rise in the average age of first-time parenthood, leading to age-related fertility issues, is acting as an important growth-inducing factor. Enhanced success rates of fertility treatments due to technological advancements also play a pivotal role in market expansion. Additionally, the evolving societal acceptance of assisted reproductive techniques is fostering market growth. The market benefits from the increasing accessibility and affordability of fertility services, making them available to a broader demographic. Government initiatives and insurance coverage for fertility treatments are further propelling the market. Moreover, the expansion of fertility clinics with state-of-the-art facilities is creating opportunities in the market. Other factors aiding the market include increased investment in research and development, the growing trend of delayed family planning, and the rising preference for personalized fertility solutions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Cause of Infertility:



Male Infertility Female Infertility

Breakup by Procedure:



In Vitro Fertilization with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF with ICSI)

Surrogacy

In Vitro Fertilization Without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF without ICSI)

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Others

Breakup by Service:



Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg and Embryo Banking

Fresh Donor Frozen Donor

Breakup by End-User:



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Clinical Research Institutes Cryobanks

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

