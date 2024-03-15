Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market 2024, Size, Share, Trends Analysis & Forecast Report 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the manufacturing predictive analytics market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global manufacturing predictive analytics market size reached US$ 1,370.3 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6,055.6 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during 2024-2032 .

Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Overview:

Predictive analytics in manufacturing refers to the use of data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. This approach helps in optimizing production processes, enhancing quality control, and forecasting maintenance needs. The core characteristics of manufacturing predictive analytics include real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and operational efficiency. Its working mechanism involves collecting vast amounts of production data and applying analytical tools to predict future trends and potential issues. The advantages of this technology are numerous, including reduced operational costs, improved product quality, increased equipment uptime, and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing need for improved operational efficiency and production optimization in the manufacturing sector. Alongside this, the increasing availability of big data and the rapid adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in industrial settings are also major contributors to market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for predictive maintenance to minimize downtime and repair costs is serving as a significant growth-inducing factor. The market is also benefiting from the rising focus on quality assurance and the need to meet stringent regulatory standards.

The integration of AI and machine learning technologies in predictive analytics is offering new avenues for market expansion. Additionally, the shift towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing practices is significantly influencing market dynamics. The market is further supported by the increasing investment in digital transformation initiatives by manufacturing companies. Other notable drivers include the need for supply chain optimization, the growing emphasis on customer-centric production, and the rising competitiveness in the manufacturing industry.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Alteryx Inc.

BRIDGEi2i Analytics

Cisco Systems Inc.

Civis Analytics

FICO

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RapidMiner Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc. TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by Application:



Demand Forecasting

Machinery Inspection and Maintenance

Product Development

Supply Chain Management Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceutical

Automobile

Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

