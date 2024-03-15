GCC Lobster Market Size, Share, Outlook, Demand And Growth 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ GCC Lobster Market Report by Species (American Lobster, Spiny Lobster, Rock Lobster, European Lobster), Weight (0.5 – 0.75 lbs., 0.76 – 3.0 lbs., Over 3 lbs.), Product Type (Whole Lobster, Lobster Tail, Lobster Meat, Lobster Claw), Distribution Channel (Food Service, Retail), and Country 2024-2032 “, The GCC lobster market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

3.5% during

2024-2032.

A lobster is a shellfish belonging to the family Nephropidae. It is a rich source of high-quality protein, which is essential for building and repairing tissues in the body. It consists of essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B12, zinc, selenium, phosphorus, and magnesium. It assists in reducing the risk of heart disease by lowering inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. It is low in calories compared to other protein sources, making it an excellent option for those looking to manage their weight. It is used in preparing various dishes like lobster bisque, lobster rolls, lobster salad, grilled lobster, and lobster thermidor. As it is a primary ingredient in salads, paired with fresh greens, citrus fruits, and a light dressing for a refreshing meal, the demand for lobster is rising in the GCC region.

GCC Lobster Market Trends and Drivers

Presently, the rising adoption of ethnic and fusion cuisines is catalyzing the demand for lobsters as they can be incorporated into various dishes, such as Asian and Mediterranean. This, along with the increasing trend of culinary experimentation and innovations, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth in the GCC region. In addition, the growing demand for premium and luxury seafood products, along with the thriving food service sector, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing number of seafood restaurants, hotels, and resorts catering to tourists offering lobster dishes on their menus, is bolstering the market growth in the region. Additionally, the rising awareness among the masses about the health and nutritional benefits of lobsters is propelling the growth of the market in the region. In line with this, the growing demand for chitin, extracted from lobster shells and byproducts, for creating fertilizer or even converting waste into energy through processes like anaerobic digestion is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the wide availability of lobsters in retail outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty seafood stores, is contributing to the market growth in the GCC region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Species Insights:



American Lobster

Spiny Lobster

Rock Lobster European Lobster

Weight Insights:



0.5 – 0.75 lbs.

0.76 – 3.0 lbs. Over 3 lbs.

Product Type Insights:



Whole Lobster

Lobster Tail

Lobster Meat Lobster Claw

Distribution Channel Insights:



Food Service Retail

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

