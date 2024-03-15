United States Liquid Biopsy Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 14.10% During 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Liquid Biopsy Market Report by Product and Service (Kits and Reagents, Platforms and Instruments, Services), Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, Circulating Tumor DNA, and Others), Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Others), End User (Hospitals and Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States Liquid Biopsy Market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.10%

during 2024-2032.

United States Liquid Biopsy Market Trends:

Liquid

biopsy is a revolutionary technique in medical diagnostics that involves the analysis of biological fluids, primarily blood, to detect and monitor various diseases, particularly cancer. Unlike traditional biopsies, which involve the invasive extraction of tissue samples from the body, liquid biopsy offers a non-invasive and relatively less burdensome approach. The concept behind liquid biopsy lies in the fact that tumors shed various components into the bloodstream, such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), exosomes, and other biomolecules. These components carry valuable genetic information about the tumor, including mutations, gene expressions, and epigenetic modifications.

The rising incidence of cancer in the United States is fueling the demand for more effective and efficient diagnostic tools. Liquid biopsy offers several advantages over traditional tissue biopsies, including the ability to detect cancer at an earlier stage and monitor disease progression more frequently. As cancer incidence rates continue to climb, particularly in aging populations, there is a growing need for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic solutions, making liquid biopsy an attractive option for clinicians and patients alike.

Additionally, patients

and healthcare providers are increasingly seeking non-invasive alternatives to traditional biopsy procedures, which can be invasive, painful, and associated with various risks and complications. Liquid biopsy offers a minimally invasive approach to cancer diagnosis and monitoring, as it requires only a simple blood draw or other bodily fluid samples. This non-invasive nature of liquid biopsy enhances patient comfort and compliance and also facilitates serial monitoring of disease progression and treatment response over time, leading to more personalized and timely interventions. Other than this, the

growing emphasis on precision medicine, which involves tailoring medical treatments to individual patients based on their unique genetic makeup, is driving the adoption of liquid biopsy in the United States. Liquid biopsy enables the molecular profiling of tumors, allowing clinicians to identify specific genetic alterations and biomarkers that can inform treatment decisions and predict response to targeted therapies.

United States Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation:

Product and Service Insights:



Kits and Reagents

Platforms and Instruments Services

Circulating Biomarker Insights:



Circulating Tumor Cells

Extracellular Vesicles

Circulating Tumor DNA Others

Cancer Type Insights:



Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer Others

End User Insights:



Hospitals and Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

