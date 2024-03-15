Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Price, Size, Share Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report by Lawn Size (Small, Medium, Large), End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Others), Technology (Smart Robotic Lawn Mower, Simple Robotic Lawn Mower), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 “, The Europe

robotic lawn mower market size reached US$ 787.8 Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,012.0 Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during

2024-2032.

A robotic lawn mower is an autonomous machine designed to cut grass. It operates by moving across a lawn in a random or pre-defined pattern, cutting the grass to an even height. It is equipped with sensors to detect obstacles, such as trees or flower beds, and can navigate around them. It also consists of navigational systems and global positioning system (GPS) technology to move around the lawn systematically. It tends to be quieter as compared to traditional gas-powered lawnmowers. It is powered electrically, produces zero emissions during operation, and can cover the lawn area efficiently. It is used in commercial settings like golf courses, hotels, and resorts. It is also utilized to maintain public parks, recreational areas, and green spaces.

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the increasing awareness among the masses about environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, rising labor costs are catalyzing the demand for automated solutions like robotic lawn mowers that reduce the need for manual labor in lawn maintenance. In line with this, ongoing advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and sensor technology are leading to improvements in the performance and capabilities of robotic lawn mowers, thereby facilitating the market growth. In addition, governing agencies in Europe are undertaking initiatives to promote the adoption of eco-friendly technologies and renewable energy sources, which is supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the increasing integration of robotic lawnmowers into smart home ecosystems with features like remote monitoring and control via smartphone apps, voice-controlled assistants, and automated scheduling based on weather forecasts or lawn conditions is stimulating the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for customization options, such as adjustable cutting heights, scheduling preferences, and lawn mapping capabilities, that can cater to the diverse needs and preferences of buyers is positively influencing the market in Europe.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Lawn Size Insights:



Small

Medium Large

End-User Insights :



Residential

Commercial Others

Technology Insights:



Smart Robotic Lawn Mower Simple Robotic Lawn Mower

Distribution Channel Insights:



Specialty Stores

Online Others

Country Insights:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



AL-KO Kober SE

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

E. ZICOM

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA

Yamabiko Europe Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

