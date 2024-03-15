Migraine Drugs Market Size, Share, Industry Trends 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Migraine Drugs Market Report by Treatment Type (Abortive Treatment, Preventive Treatment), Drug Type (Triptans, Ergot Alkaloids, NSAIDs, Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins, Ditans, CGRP mAbs, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital-Based Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global migraine drugs market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Migraine Drugs Industry:

Rising Prevalence of Migraine:

The growing demand for migraine drugs due to the increasing prevalence of migraine among the masses around the world is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, individuals are seeking accessible and efficient treatments options. People are suffering from migraine due to various factors, including lifestyle changes, stress, and environmental factors. Apart from this, pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to meet the increasing need for patients. Additionally, the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of improved diagnostic and earlier detection and treatment is supporting the market growth.

Advancements in Drug Development:

Innovations in drug development assist in enhancing efficacy and safety profiles, which is contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, pharmaceutical companies are offering new drug formulations and therapeutic approaches. These advancements include novel drug targets, improved delivery systems, or repurposing existing medications. These innovations also attract both patients and healthcare providers seeking better outcomes and patient satisfaction. Furthermore, improvements in drug formulation technologies enhance the delivery and bioavailability of migraine medications. Novel drug delivery systems, such as liposomal formulations, microneedle patches, and intranasal sprays, improve drug absorption, distribution, and retention, thereby enhancing therapeutic efficacy and patient compliance.



Increasing Awareness About Available Treatment Options:

The rising awareness about migraine symptoms and available treatments options is strengthening the growth of the market. In line with this, individuals are increasingly recognizing their symptoms and seeking medical attention. Furthermore, educational campaigns, advocacy efforts, and healthcare training programs benefit in generating awareness among individuals about the treatment options for migraine, which is supporting the market growth. Apart from this, early diagnosis enables timely intervention, preventing disease progression and reducing the burden of migraine on the lives of patients.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Migraine Drugs Industry:



Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.)

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo International Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Migraine Drugs Market Report Segmentation:

By Treatment Type:



Abortive Treatment Preventive Treatment

Preventive treatment represents the largest segment on account of the rising focus on reducing the frequency and severity of migraine attacks.

By Drug Type:



Triptans

Ergot Alkaloids

NSAIDs

Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins

Ditans

CGRP mAbs Others

Triptans holds the biggest market share as they provide rapid relief for acute migraine treatment.

By Route of Administration:



Oral

Injectable Others

Oral accounts for the largest market share due to increasing preferences for enhanced convenience.



By Distribution Channel:



Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been divided into hospital-based pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the migraine drugs market, which can be attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Global Migraine Drugs Market Trends:

Regulatory approvals for new migraine drugs provide patients with additional treatment options, which is impelling the market growth. In addition, innovations in drug delivery systems, such as oral dissolving tablets and nasal sprays, enhance patient convenience and compliance.



Apart from this,

the growing prevalence of migraines due to the rising geriatric population across the globe is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, the increasing demand for migraine drugs tailored as per the needs of older patients is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising focus on personalized treatment approaches, including precision medicine and targeted therapies, is propelling the market growth.



