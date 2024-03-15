Floating Production Storage And Offloading Market 2024, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook & Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global floating production storage and offloading market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global floating production storage and offloading market size reached US$ 21.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.2 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032 .

Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Overview:

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units are offshore production facilities that house both processing equipment and storage for produced hydrocarbons. The primary characteristic of FPSOs is their ability to store oil or gas before offloading it to tankers or transmitting it through pipelines. These units are equipped with processing facilities to separate and treat fluids from wells, making them crucial in the offshore oil and gas industry. FPSOs are advantageous due to their mobility, adaptability to different locations, and reduced need for local infrastructure. This makes them ideal for remote or deep-water locations where traditional fixed structures are not viable.

Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the continuous growth in offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities. Concurrently, the depletion of existing oil reserves is prompting the industry to move towards deeper and more remote areas, where FPSOs are particularly advantageous. Moreover, the ability of FPSOs to operate in harsh and deep-water environments is also a significant factor driving market growth. Additionally, the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of FPSO units, in comparison to traditional offshore platforms, make them a preferred choice for many operators. The market is further supported by technological advancements in FPSO design and functionality, enhancing their efficiency and environmental compatibility. The increasing emphasis on maintaining environmental standards in oil and gas operations is also playing a crucial role in the adoption of FPSO units. Furthermore, the long-term contracts associated with FPSO projects provide financial stability and growth prospects for market players. Other factors contributing to the growth of the FPSO market include the rising global energy demand, strategic partnerships among oil and gas companies, and supportive government policies for offshore oil and gas activities.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Bumi Armada Berhad (Usaha Tegas Sdn Bhd)

Bluewater Energy Services B.V. (Aurelia Energy N.V.)

BP Plc

BW Offshore Limited

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

MODEC Inc.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.

SBM Offshore N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC Teekay Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Vessel Type:



Converted and Redeployed New-Build

Breakup by Design:



Spread Mooring FPSO Vessels

Single Point Mooring FPSO Vessels Dynamic Positioning FPSO Vessels

Breakup by Propulsion Type:



Self-Propelled Towed

Breakup by Hull Type:



Single Hull Double Hull

Breakup by Application:



Shallow Water

Deepwater Ultra-deep Water

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

