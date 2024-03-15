Tire Reinforcement Materials Market 2024, Size, Share, Growth Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Tire Reinforcement Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tire reinforcement materials market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tire reinforcement materials market size reached US$ 16.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032 .

Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Overview:

Tire reinforcement materials are essential components in tire manufacturing, enhancing strength, durability, and performance. These materials, typically steel, polyester, rayon, and nylon, are woven into the tire structure, providing stability and shape. Their primary function is to reinforce the rubber compound, aiding in weight support and tread wear resistance. The characteristics of these materials include high tensile strength, elasticity, and resistance to thermal and mechanical stress. Their incorporation into tires improves handling, fuel efficiency, and load-carrying capacity, making them integral to the safety and longevity of tires.

Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for high-performance and durable tires in the automotive industry. Alongside, the rising production of vehicles, both commercial and passenger, is significantly influencing market growth. Moreover, the shift towards eco-friendly and lightweight materials in tire manufacturing is acting as a pivotal growth-inducing factor. The expansion of the automotive sector in emerging economies is also contributing to the market's development. Furthermore, advancements in material science leading to the innovation of stronger and more efficient reinforcement materials are opening up new opportunities in the market. Additionally, the growing emphasis on vehicle safety standards and fuel efficiency norms is favoring market progression. The increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, which require specialized tires, is further stimulating market demand. Other factors aiding the market include the robust growth of the transportation and logistics sector, the rising trend of vehicle customization, and ongoing research and development activities in tire technologies.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Bridgestone Corporation

Century Enka Limited

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS)

NV Bekaert S.A.

SRF Limited (Kama Holdings Ltd.)

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc. Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Tire Cord Fabric Tire Bead Wire

Breakup by Material Type:



Steel

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon

Aramid Others

Breakup by Tire Type:



Radial Tire Bias Tire

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle Others

Breakup by Application:



OEMs Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

