United States Iodine Market To Grow At 3.40% CAGR By 2032| IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Iodine Market Report by Source (Underground Brine, Caliche Ore, Recycling, Seaweeds), Form (Inorganic Salts and Complexes, Organic Compounds, Elementals and Isotopes), Application (Animal Feed, X-Ray Contrast Media, Biocides, Optical Polarizing Films, Fluorochemicals, Nylon, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States Iodine Market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.40% during 2024-2032.

United States Iodine Market Trends:

Iodine

is a chemical element with the symbol 'I' and atomic number 53. It belongs to the halogen group of elements, situated in group 17 of the periodic table. Iodine is a lustrous, blue-black solid at room temperature, exhibiting a shiny metallic appearance when polished. However, it readily sublimes into a purple vapor when heated without passing through a liquid phase. This distinctive property contributes to its varied applications in industry and laboratory settings. In nature, iodine is relatively rare, occurring primarily in seawater, seaweed, and certain mineral deposits. It plays a crucial role in biological processes, particularly in the synthesis of thyroid hormones, thyroxine (T4), and triiodothyronine (T3), which are essential for regulating metabolism and overall growth and development in humans and other vertebrates.

One of the primary factors driving the iodine market is the growing awareness about the importance of iodine in human health. Iodine is an essential micronutrient required for the production of thyroid hormones that regulate metabolism, growth, and development. Inadequate iodine intake can lead to thyroid disorders, including goiter, hypothyroidism, and cognitive impairments. As a result, there is an increasing emphasis on promoting iodine supplementation and fortification of foods to combat iodine deficiency disorders (IDDs) in the population.

Additionally, to address iodine deficiency and improve public health, regulatory agencies and governments encourage the fortification of staple foods and beverages with iodine. In the United States, initiatives such as the USI (Universal Salt Iodization) program and mandatory iodine fortification of table salt have been implemented to ensure adequate iodine intake among the population. This drives the demand for iodine as an additive in salt production and other food processing industries. Other than this, beyond its role in human nutrition, iodine has diverse industrial applications, contributing to its demand in various sectors. Iodine compounds are used in the manufacture of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty materials. For instance, iodine is utilized in the production of X-ray contrast media, disinfectants, catalysts, and polymers. The expanding industrial base in the United States, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, fuels the demand for iodine-based products.

United States Iodine Market Segmentation:

Source Insights:



Underground Brine

Caliche Ore

Recycling Seaweeds

Form Insights:



Inorganic Salts and Complexes

Organic Compounds Elementals and Isotopes

Application Insights:



Animal Feed

X-Ray Contrast Media

Biocides

Optical Polarizing Films

Fluorochemicals

Nylon Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



American Elements

Deepwater Chemicals Inc. (Toyota Tsusho Corp)

Iochem Corporation

Iofina plc Kiva Holding Inc.

