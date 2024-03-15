Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Demand 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Continuous manufacturing is distinguished from batch manufacturing, which entails production execution in discrete steps separated by intervals by the uninterrupted feeding of raw materials into a manufacturing system and the continuous extraction of the finished product. Continuous manufacturing is characterized by the operation of the production line continuously, which leads to increased efficiency and a more streamlined manufacturing process. Continuous manufacturing is an extensively implemented methodology in many sectors, such as the pharmaceutical, chemical, food processing, and electronics industries.

Market Dynamics

Rising Investment in R&D Drives the Global Market

Continuous manufacturing process research and development expenditures have increased significantly due to the myriad advantages they offer. For instance, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated USD 82 million in July 2023 to fund a three-year research initiative spearheaded by faculty members from MIT to establish the inaugural fully integrated, continuous mRNA manufacturing platform.

The overarching objective of the pilot-scale system is to augment the capacity of society to confront impending pandemics while also accelerating the advancement and production of mRNA technologies. Pharmaceutical companies are allocating unprecedented resources to these industries in the hopes of developing innovative vaccines and remedies for metabolic disorders, genetic diseases, cancer, and other ailments. Such investments will boost market expansion.

Regulatory Support Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Regulatory bodies are increasingly endorsing continuous manufacturing, specifically within the pharmaceutical sector. For instance, a spending measure authorized by Congress in December 2022 directed the U.S. FDA to establish centers of excellence for advanced manufacturing and designation programs for advanced manufacturing technologies. The omnibus spending measure, signed by President Biden on December 27, allocates USD 3.5 billion in budget authority to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for fiscal year 2023. This represents a 6.5% increase compared to the budget allocated for fiscal year 2022. The expenditure measure may serve as a motivating factor for manufacturers to implement more advanced and uninterrupted manufacturing procedures. This is predicted to create opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global continuous manufacturing market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to maintain a substantial market share over the forecast period due to the presence of major market participants and the availability of cutting-edge technologies. The projected market expansion in this region can be ascribed to the increasing support from governmental entities. For instance, the approval of H.R. 4369 by the United States House of Representatives in October 2021. This legislative initiative aimed to promote advanced manufacturing. This legislation aims to establish centers of excellence in continuous manufacturing at numerous institutions nationwide. This is anticipated to stimulate the North American market's expansion.

Furthermore, initiatives to advance the manufacturing sector in this region are increasing in number. For instance, the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) recently declared the opening of the USP Advanced Manufacturing Technology Lab in Richmond, Virginia, in December 2022. This advancement constitutes a substantial element of their endeavor to establish an extensive selection of analytical solutions derived from research and development (R&D). Pharmaceutical manufacturers will benefit from the assistance of analytical laboratory services when implementing advanced manufacturing technologies, including pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing (PCM). As a result, these variables are expected to contribute to the market's growth in the designated region over the anticipated period.

Key Highlights



The global continuous manufacturing market size was valued at USD 25 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,420.95 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global continuous manufacturing market is divided into integrated continuous manufacturing and semi-continuous manufacturing.

Based on application, the global continuous manufacturing market is bifurcated into API systems, end product manufacturing, solid dosage, and liquid dosage.

Based on end-user, the global continuous manufacturing market is divided into Research and development departments, contract research organizations (CRO), pharmaceutical companies, full-scale manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMO).

Competitive Players

The key players in the global continuous manufacturing market are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Glatt GmbH, Coperion GmbH, Munson Machinery Co., Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Novartis AG, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Lilly, Syntegon Technology GmbH, 3P Biopharmaceuticals, Abbott, AbbVie Inc., and others.

Market News



In June 2023, Enzene Biosciences, a subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories based in India, announced its intention to establish a manufacturing plant with continuous manufacturing technology near Princeton, New Jersey, with an estimated investment of USD 50 million.

In May 2023, WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, announced that its drug product site in Wuxi, China, is equipped with its first drug product continuous manufacturing (CM) line for oral solids. According to the organization's statement, this novel CM line offers an improved solution for developing oral drugs for clients worldwide, facilitating increased yields and reduced time to market.



Global Continuous Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

By Product



Integrated Continuous Manufacturing

Semi Continuous Manufacturing



By Applications



API System

End Product Manufacturing

Solid Dosage

Liquid Dosage



By End-User



Research and Development Departments

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Full-scale Manufacturing Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



