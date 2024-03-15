Asia Pacific To Record Highest Growth In Digital Forensics Market During Forecast Period 2026

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Digital forensic technology aids in recovering and analysing the contents found on digital devices such as desktops, notebooks/netbooks, tablets, and smartphones. With the increasing adoption of digital devices and growing incidences of cybercrime, this branch of forensics has gained significant traction in recent years. With technological advancements, criminals are finding new ways to commit crimes. Forensic agencies trace such crimes by employing appropriate forensic methods.

Market Segmentation

The digital forensics market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, industry vertical and geography. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into computer forensics, mobile device forensics, and cloud forensics. On the basis of component, the digital forensic market has been segmented into hardware and software. Lastly, by industry vertical, the market has been segmented into telecommunication & IT, BFSI, retail, automotive, government, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

By Geography, the digital forensics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Among all regions, North America is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of technology and strong presence of key manufacturers in the region. ADF Solutions, Digital Detective, Magnet Forensics, AccessData, OpenText, Oxygen Forensics, and LogRhythm are some of the key players headquartered in North America.

Europe is tipped to be the frontrunner in terms of market potential as an increasing number of civil court cases in the region have been necessitating the use of digital forensic technology. Moreover, digital forensic solutions have been gaining popularity in Europe with an increasing number of attacks on governments and private companies resulting in the theft of a tremendous amount of data.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness exponential market growth during the forecast period with rapid technological changes alongside tremendous development.

Countries such as India, China, and Japan are already deploying digital forensic technology in various industry verticals. Moreover, with the adoption of digital devices and advent of IoT in Asia Pacific's government sector and organizations for business improvement, digital forensics is expected to witness an upsurge in demand in the coming years.

The LAMEA region, with an increase in cybercrime rate, is projected to register sound growth in the digital forensics market. Several police departments and government institutes in the region have deployed digital forensic solutions to tackle e-crime.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the digital forensics market include ADF Solutions (U.S.), Digital Detective (U.S.), Magnet Forensics (Canada), AccessData (U.S.), OpenText (Canada), MSAB (Sweden), Oxygen Forensics (U.S.), Cellebrite (Israel), Paraben (U.S.), Coalfire (U.S.), and LogRhythm (U.S.).

