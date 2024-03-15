WAN Optimization As A Service Is Remodelling The Wan Optimization Controller Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The primary goal of cloud computing is a significant cost effective, elastic provisioning of IT services. Deployment of the cloud services results in additional application traffic. Issues like low speed and high latency of dialup, wireless, satellite, or rural DSL technology and migration of a constantly multiplying set of applications to the cloud are increasing the demand for the WAN optimization controllers. WAN optimization controller has a high initial cost and is hardware-heavy solutions. Thus, it has become the solution for the large companies Recently, tech giants like Symantec, Cisco, and AT&T started to offer WAN optimization controller as-a-service. Therefore, any size company can deploy the WAN optimization controllers.

Segmental Insight

Global WAN optimization controller market is segmented by type and application. By type, the market is segmented into hybrid network optimization and network traffic accelerating and monitoring. The network traffic accelerating and monitoring growth is driven by congestion in the network data and growing need for monitoring of the network consumption and traffic.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into CSP's, network operator and enterprise.

CSP's provide navigation through SLA complexities and monetizes the data network. Ever-increasing rate of mobile and fixed-line data usage is forcing telecom service providers to try a wide range of new network optimization methods and driving the demand for the market.

Regional Insight

Geographically, the global WAN optimization controller market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is dominating, and U.S. is the largest contributor in the global WAN optimization controller market. Telecom providers in the region are collaborating with the manufacturers and are providing services for both accelerating and monitoring application performance, typically by integrating different toolsets. Large scale implementation of the WAN optimization solutions by the service providers and the enterprises in the country is driving the demand for the market in the region.

Europe ranked second in the global WAN optimization controller market. Major players in the European region are contributing a significant share in terms of production of the WAN optimization controllers.

Asia Pacific is experiencing positive growth in the global WAN optimization controller market. Rapidly developing internet and technologies in the data centers and control rooms, especially in government agencies and financial institutions are significantly contributing to region's WAN optimization controller market.

LAMEA holds the least share for the global WAN optimization controller market. However, Middle East and Africa are projected to witness considerable growth in the global WAN optimization controller market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global WAN Optimization Controller market are Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Ipanema Technologies, Riverbed Technology, Silver Peak, Array Networks, Aryaka Networks Inc., Circadence Corporation, Citrix System, Inc, Exinda (GFI Software), F5 Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc.

Constant increase in number of services provides resulted in increased competition in global WAN optimization market. The vendors with the small market share are aggressively pricing their virtual WOCs in order to gain the larger market share. It is putting pressure on the WOC vendors with larger market share.

WAN Optimization Controller Market Segmentation

By Type



Hybrid Network Optimization

Network Traffic Acceleration and monitoring



By Application



CSP's

Network Operators

Enterprise



Regions Covered



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





LAMEA



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA







