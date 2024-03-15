Qatar Sees Surge In Air Traffic In Feb

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha

:

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) recorded a 30 per cent increase in aircraft movements and passengers, the regulatory body revealed in a report on its statistical performance during February this year compared to last year.

QCAA recorded more than 4 million passengers in February compared to last year, with an approximate 35 per cent rise in the number of passengers.

Meanwhile, the total number of aircraft movements registered in February came up to 22,736, with a total of 17,479 flight movements reported during the same period in 2023.

Additionally, air cargo and mail increased by 15.4 per cent last month from a year ealier, carrying 198,639 tonnes in February this year compared to 172,085 tonnes last year.

Passengers travelling through Hamad International Airport rose in January by over 27 per cent compared to a year earlier. The month showed 4.5 million passengers. Last year's data showed a total number of 3.5 million individuals arriving in Qatar.