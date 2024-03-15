Sonu Sood Unveils First Poster Of 'Fateh', Says 'Never Underestimate A Nobody'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood on Friday shared the first look of his upcoming action entertainer 'Fateh', announcing that the teaser of the film will be released on Saturday.

The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role, and marks Sonu's directorial debut.

The poster features Sonu's hand, holding an ink pen with blood on it.

The cybercrime thriller will show Sonu in a different avatar.

Sharing the poster, Sonu wrote: "Never underestimate a nobody! Get ready for the power packed action with #Fateh.. Teaser out tomorrow."

The movie, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime.

The film will also showcase some action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year.