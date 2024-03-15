Centre Sanctions Rs 576 Crore For 4-Laning Highway In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that an allocation of Rs 576.22 crore has been sanctioned for 4-laning of the Yedegowdanahalli to Arjunahalli segment of NH-373 in Karnataka's Hassan district.

He said that this 22.3 km corridor serves as a vital link to famous tourist destinations such as Chikamagaluru, Belur, Halebeedu, and Shravanabelagola.

The project's implementation promises enhanced connectivity which will boost tourism and stimulate economic activity within the region.

The approval for the project comes a day after Gadkari cleared an allocation of Rs 1385.60 crore for road projects in Karnataka under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme.

The proposal which was approved on Thursday involves the“enhancement and reinforcement of 295 road development projects spanning a total length of 2055.62 km.