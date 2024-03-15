Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share, Key Players, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

The global canned alcoholic beverages market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.47% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Canned Alcoholic Beverages Industry:

Convenience and Portability:

Consumer preference for convenience and portability in the canned alcoholic beverages market stems from several factors. Firstly, modern lifestyles are characterized by busy schedules, prompting consumers to seek convenient options that fit seamlessly into their on-the-go activities. Canned alcoholic beverages offer a hassle-free solution, eliminating the need for preparation or glassware. Furthermore, the portability of canned drinks makes them ideal for various settings, including outdoor events, picnics, and parties, where glass bottles may be impractical or prohibited. This versatility allows consumers to enjoy their favorite drinks in diverse environments without compromising on quality or taste. Additionally, the lightweight nature of cans enhances their appeal for travel and transportation, making them convenient choices for outings, vacations, and outdoor adventures. Overall, consumer preference for convenience and portability continues to drive the popularity of canned alcoholic beverages in the market.

Rising Popularity of RTD Cocktails:

The surge in popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails in the canned alcoholic beverages market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, convenience is a key driver as RTD cocktails offer consumers a quick and hassle-free way to enjoy their favorite mixed drinks without the need for bartending skills or additional ingredients. This appeals particularly to busy individuals and those looking for on-the-go options. Moreover, RTD cocktails capitalize on the trend of experiential drinking, providing consumers with a wide array of flavor profiles and unique combinations to explore. This variety allows consumers to experiment with different tastes and discover new favorites. Additionally, the rise of premiumization within the alcoholic beverages industry has led to the development of high-quality RTD cocktails made with premium spirits and natural ingredients, further driving their popularity among discerning consumers seeking both convenience and quality.

Sustainability Concerns:

Sustainability concerns in the canned alcoholic beverages market revolve around several key issues. One major concern is the environmental impact of single-use aluminum cans, particularly regarding recycling and waste management. While aluminum is highly recyclable, ensuring that cans are properly recycled and minimizing their end-of-life environmental footprint remains a challenge. Furthermore, there are concerns about the energy and resources required for the production and transportation of aluminum cans, as well as the potential for mining-related environmental degradation associated with aluminum extraction. Additionally, there's a growing emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint of packaging materials, prompting beverage companies to explore alternative packaging solutions and invest in sustainable practices throughout the supply chain.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the canned alcoholic beverages industry?

The global canned alcoholic beverages market is experiencing robust growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. The shift towards convenience and portability has made canned formats increasingly popular, as they align perfectly with the modern consumer's on-the-go lifestyle, outdoor activities, and casual social gatherings. This trend is further bolstered by the rising demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) options, where consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, show a penchant for innovative, flavorful, and low-alcohol cocktails available in ready-to-serve cans.

Additionally, sustainability concerns are influencing purchasing decisions, with cans being favored for their recyclability and reduced environmental footprint compared to glass bottles. The market is also seeing a surge in craft and artisanal canned beverages, reflecting a broader trend towards artisanal and locally sourced products, thereby shaping the future trajectory of the canned alcoholic beverages industry.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Wine



Still



Fortified



Low-alcohol

Sparkling

RTD Cocktails



Malt-based



Spirit-based

Wine-based

Hard Seltzers



Malt-based



Spirit-based Wine-based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



On-trade

Liquor Stores

Online Stores Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Brown–Forman Corporation

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo plc

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Sula Vineyards

Suntory Holdings Limited Union Wine Company

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

