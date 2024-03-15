Abrasive Corundum Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

"Abrasive Corundum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032," The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

abrasive corundum market

size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the abrasive corundum market ?

The global abrasive corundum market size reached US$ 898.3

Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,487.1

Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.76% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Abrasive Corundum Industry:

Industrial Expansion and Manufacturing Activities:

Industrial expansion and manufacturing activities across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and electronics are key drivers of the abrasive corundum market. In the automotive sector, corundum abrasives are used for surface finishing, grinding, and polishing applications in manufacturing processes, including engine parts and body components. In aerospace, corundum abrasives are essential for the precision machining of aircraft components, ensuring high-quality surface finishes and dimensional accuracy. Similarly, in metal fabrication, corundum abrasives are used for cutting, grinding, and shaping metal parts and structures. Additionally, in the electronics industry, corundum abrasives play a vital role in semiconductor manufacturing processes, including wafer slicing and polishing, contributing to the production of high-performance electronic devices. Overall, the demand for abrasive corundum is closely linked to the growth and expansion of industrial manufacturing activities across these diverse sectors.

Infrastructure Development:

The increasing infrastructure development projects, especially in emerging economies, are significant drivers of the abrasive corundum market. As these countries undergo rapid urbanization and industrialization, there is a growing demand for abrasive materials like corundum for construction tasks. Corundum abrasives are essential for surface preparation, concrete grinding, and stone cutting in the construction of roads, bridges, buildings, and other structures. They enable efficient and precise material removal, ensuring smooth finishes and precise dimensions. Moreover, the escalating scale of infrastructure projects in emerging economies necessitates the use of high-performance abrasives to meet stringent quality standards and project timelines. Consequently, the demand for abrasive corundum is poised to rise substantially, driven by the increasing pace of infrastructure development activities globally.

Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Technological advancements and innovation play a crucial role in shaping the abrasive corundum market. Continuous research and development efforts have led to the introduction of advanced manufacturing processes, such as improved bonding agents and abrasive formulations, enhancing the performance and versatility of corundum abrasives. These innovations result in higher abrasive efficiency, longer product lifespan, and better surface finish quality, meeting the evolving needs of various industries. Additionally, advancements in abrasive coating technologies, such as the application of microstructures and surface treatments, contribute to enhanced cutting and grinding capabilities, further expanding the range of applications for corundum abrasives. Overall, technological advancements drive increased productivity, cost-effectiveness, and competitiveness in the abrasive corundum market, fostering continued growth and innovation within the industry.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the abrasive corundum industry?

This is driving significant demand for abrasive materials for surface finishing, grinding, and polishing applications across various industries which is propelled by increasing production activities in sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and electronics. Infrastructure development projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, buildings, and other structures, are driving the need for abrasive corundum in tasks such as surface preparation, concrete grinding, and stone cutting, particularly in emerging economies witnessing rapid urbanization and development.

Additionally, technological advancements and innovations in abrasive manufacturing processes, such as the development of advanced bonding agents and abrasive formulations, are enhancing the performance, efficiency, and versatility of corundum abrasives, further fueling their adoption across industries, and driving the growth of the global abrasive corundum market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Ruby

Sapphire Emery

Breakup by Application:



Furniture

Electronic Devices Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



EKC.AG

Henan Sicheng Abrasives Tech Co. Ltd.

K.A. Refractories Company Limited Mineralmühle Leun Rau GmbH & Co. KG

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

