Infinigate Wins EMEA Distribution Partner Of The Year In Ivanti's 2023 Partner Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 15 March 2023 – Ivant , the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, named Infinigate as an EMEA Distribution Partner of the Year in Ivanti's 2023 Partner of the Year Awards, which honours Ivanti's top-performing partners - recognizing their significant contributions to customers and remarkable business impact.

“In 2023, we forged strong partnerships by locking arms with our partners that have yielded noteworthy achievements on a global scale. We are excited to recognise our partners for their unparalleled hard work and vital contributions to the partner ecosystem," said Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channel, and Alliances at Ivanti. "We are grateful for their investment, loyalty and partnership, and look forward to celebrating more successes together in 2024.”

Patric Berger, SVP Vendor Alliances at Infinigate, commented:“We are honoured to receive this accolade from Ivanti, the result of close collaboration and alignment, and excited about our future prospects for ongoing growth across EMEA. We share a common ethos of innovation and customer service focus which is a strong foundation for a successful partnership. We are proud of our teams and salute their achievement.”

The Partner of the Year Awards recognise Ivanti partners' incredible contributions across various routes to markets and regions. The selection criteria included a comprehensive yearly analysis and rankings related to each award category for each partner in their respective regions. These factors ensured that the award selection process was both thorough and fair, reflecting the recipients' true contribution and impact.

Award winners will be honoured at the Ivanti Partner Summit on April 9, 2024 during the Ivanti Solutions Summit .

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations' needs to enable, secure and elevate employees' experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons - a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit and follow @GoIvanti.

