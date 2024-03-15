Malaysia Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment To Address Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 (KUNA) -- Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohammad Hasan reaffirmed, on the third anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, his country's unwavering commitment to address Islamophobia.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Minister said that Malaysia welcomed various initiatives conducted by the United Nations General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which called for strengthening international efforts to promote a culture of tolerance and peace based on respect for human rights and diversity of religions and beliefs.

He said that Malaysia remained appalled by the legitimization of offensive, disrespectful and provocative actions, including the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran that continues to fuel hatred and violence against Muslims and religious minorities.

He called on the international community to take concrete measures to counteract the prevailing conditions and attitudes that are fostering abhorrent acts. (end)

