Hakan Fidan Arrives In Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is on a visit to Baku, Azernews reports.
The Turkish diplomat arrived in Baku at 23:55 (GMT+4).
Minister Fidan will participate in the tripartite meeting of
foreign ministers of Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia and the 11th Global
Baku Forum.
It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing
the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku,
organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the
patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum
welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the
forum.
