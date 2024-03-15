Azerbaijan's Ambassador Submits Credentials To Ethiopia's President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Ruslan
Nasibov has presented his credentials to Ethiopian President
Sahle-Work Zewde, Azernews reports, referring to
the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia.
Furthermore, it was noted that during the conversation held
after the presentation, Sahle-Work Zewde conveyed sincere greetings
to the head of the Azerbaijani state, and the Ethiopian President
in turn also asked to convey her sincere greetings to the President
of the Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev.
"During the meeting, the historical significance of the two
countries' traditionally friendly relations was noted, and it was
emphasised that people from different ethnic groups, religions, and
traditions live in peace and tranquillity in both countries, which
enriches and strengthens them. Furthermore, the need of maintaining
successful bilateral and international cooperation was highlighted.
At the same time, opinions on the future of ties in economic,
political, investment, humanitarian, public service, and tourism
fields were exchanged. The President of Ethiopia wished the
Ambassador of Azerbaijan success and indicated his willingness to
assist in further actions to expand relations between the two
nations," the statement of the Embassy reads.
