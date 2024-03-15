Ukraine War Update: 76 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-six combat engagements occurred on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on March 15, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched 16 missile strikes, 130 air strikes and 65 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of Ukrainian troops and towns and villages.

Overnight into Friday, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukraine's air defense forces and assets destroyed all of the drones.

On March 14, enemy air strikes targeted the settlements of Lukashivka and Dmytrivka in the Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Ponomarenky, Romankove, Velyka Pysarivka and Popivka in the Sumy region; Lyptsi, Borshchova and Vilcha in the Kharkiv region; Rozdolivka, New York, Berdychi, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Prohres, Semenivka, Zhelanne, Novooleksandrivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozhaine, Vilne Pole, Storozheve and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 145 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled five enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks outside Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 24 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, Robotyne and to the west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River. In the past day, enemy forces made one unsuccessful attempt to attack Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and military hardware, depleting the invasion troops along the entire front line.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck four areas where enemy troops were stationed.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine