Russian Army Loses 580 More Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 428,420 Russian invaders were killed or wounded in action in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and March 15, 2024, including 580 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,758 (+1) enemy tanks, 12,949 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 10,580 (+15) artillery systems, 1,017 multiple rocket launchers, 717 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,254 (+34) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,920 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 13,993 (+34) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,711 (+3) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.