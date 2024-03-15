(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 15 (KUNA) --



1967 -- The Arab Towns Organization is established in Kuwait. It is a regional-Arab organization specialized in urban and municipal affairs.

1974 -- Kuwait Television begins broadcasting colored programs simultaneously with launch of the third Arab soccer tournament held in Kuwait.

1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law for joining the Arab Organization for Industrial Development.

1994 -- Kuwait relieves visiting GCC citizens of entry visas.

1997 -- The scholar Saleh Abdulmalak Al-Saleh dies at the age of 76.

2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad al-Sabah approves Kuwait's joining of the international accords for child rights, prohibition of children trade and abuse.

2012 -- Kuwait closes its embassy in Damascus due to the security conditions.

2014 -- A medical team at Zain Hospital conducts a delicate surgery for congenital adhesion between the trachea and esophagus of an infant.

2016 -- The National Assembly approves a bill granting every citizen aged 65 a card for treatment abroad, a monthly allocation, payments for a domestic worker, a nurse and free transports.

2018 -- Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti conducts a declicate operation in the eye for a Russian citizen.

2018 -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company signs a contract with the Chinese Bohai Company to build a tanker at a cost of USD 79.7 million dollars.

2022 -- Kuwait team for trap shooting wins the gold medal in the international tournament held in Cyprus.



