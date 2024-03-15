(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 15 (KUNA) --
1967 -- The Arab Towns Organization is established in Kuwait. It is a regional-Arab organization specialized in urban and municipal affairs.
1974 -- Kuwait Television begins broadcasting colored programs simultaneously with launch of the third Arab soccer tournament held in Kuwait.
1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law for joining the Arab Organization for Industrial Development.
1994 -- Kuwait relieves visiting GCC citizens of entry visas.
1997 -- The scholar Saleh Abdulmalak Al-Saleh dies at the age of 76.
2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad al-Sabah approves Kuwait's joining of the international accords for child rights, prohibition of children trade and abuse.
2012 -- Kuwait closes its embassy in Damascus due to the security conditions.
2014 -- A medical team at Zain Hospital conducts a delicate surgery for congenital adhesion between the trachea and esophagus of an infant.
2016 -- The National Assembly approves a bill granting every citizen aged 65 a card for treatment abroad, a monthly allocation, payments for a domestic worker, a nurse and free transports.
2018 -- Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti conducts a declicate operation in the eye for a Russian citizen.
2018 -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company signs a contract with the Chinese Bohai Company to build a tanker at a cost of USD 79.7 million dollars.
2022 -- Kuwait team for trap shooting wins the gold medal in the international tournament held in Cyprus. (end)
rk
MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107980737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.