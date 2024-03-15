US Welcomes Mohammad Mustafa Appointment As Head Of Palestinian Government

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 15 (KUNA) -- The US has welcomed the appointment of the economic advisor Mustafa Mohammad as head of the Palestinian government and called for acceleration of reforms to meet the Palestinian people's needs.

In a statement late on Thursday, White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson urged the formation of a Palestinian reform government as soon as possible, expressing the US' hope that the new government could implement credible and far-reaching policies and reforms.

The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday appointed Economic Adviser Mohammed Mustafa as Prime Minister to form the 19th government.

His appointment has coincided with high tension in the Palestinian territories because of the ongoing Zionist aggression in the Gaza Strip. (end)

amm











MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107980736