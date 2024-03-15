US Forces Confront Houthi Missiles, Drones -- CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 15 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command declared that the American forces confronted several ballistic missiles and drones launched from Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen.

On March 14, "the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists" launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from areas under their control in the direction of Aden Gulf and two other missiles of the same type in the direction of the Red Sea.

There were no reports about casualties or damage from the American or allied ships operating in the region, CENTCOM said in a statement.

On the same day, the US forces knocked out nine anti-ship missiles and two pilotless aircraft in the regions under the Houthis' control in Yemen. These strikes were carried out to safeguard freedom of navigation in international waters.

The US State Department has denounced the continuing strikes on commercial ships, particularly those that carry humanitarian aid, by the Houthi militias.

Washington declared, on January 17, re-listing the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization due to its attacks on the ships and the allied forces operating in the region. (end)

