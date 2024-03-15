Minister Of Interior Meets Ambassador Of Iran

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani met Ambassador of Iran to Qatar H E Ali Salehabadi yesterday. The meeting discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

