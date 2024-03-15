Former K’Taka CM Yediyurappa Refutes Charges Of Sexual Harassment

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday refuted the charges of "harassing a minor girl" and said that he was ready to face any case.

Reacting to the development of an FIR filed against him, he said,“I came to know that a woman has filed a complaint against me. I will face everything according to law. I have not expected this and won't say that it is politically motivated at this stage.”

“About one-and-half-month ago, a mother and daughter were found near my residence. We did not entertain them out of suspicion. But, once I saw them sitting near my house with tears in their eyes. I called them and asked why they were weeping. They claimed that they were going through a big crisis. I called up Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand and asked him to help them out. The woman and daughter started talking against me there itself and they were sent out."

"Now, the matter has taken a different turn. If we come forward to help, these are the consequences to be faced. I had even given them money after hearing their woes. I will face everything,” the former Chief Minister said.

On Thursday, a complaint was registered with the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru. The complainant claimed that a sexual harassment incident had taken place in February. The case has been registered under the provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC Section 354 (A).

The complainant has alleged that "when the victim had gone to meet Yediyurappa seeking help on February 2, the offence of sexual harassment was committed".

Following the development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara at his residence on Friday and held a discussion. Shivakumar said that he just came to know about the development and had no further information. "As the matter was sensitive, the Home Minister will speak and give details about it," he said.

Home Minister Parameshwara stated, "Yediyurappa is a senior politician. There is no political motive behind the development. Yesterday (Thursday) night, a woman filed a police complaint and the police registered the case. The police are carrying out the investigation as per the law,” he said.

"Until the investigation is done, more details can't be divulged. This is a matter concerning a former chief minister. This is a sensitive issue. If necessary, the victim would be given protection. The decision to take him into custody will be made depending on the investigation. The matter has been discussed with the CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar," Parameshwara said.

"The officers are telling that the complainant was also facing mental challenges. The complaint copy is typed, it is not written. This case is connected to a former CM. Anything related to this matter should be spoken with caution," he said.