Wireless Charging Market 2024, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth & Forecast By 2032

IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global wireless charging market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global wireless charging market size reached US$ 17.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.1 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024-2032 .

Wireless Charging Market Overview:

Wireless charging is a technology that enables the transfer of electrical energy between a power source and a receiving device without the need for physical connectors or cables. The technology mainly falls into two categories: inductive and resonant. Inductive wireless charging is the most widely used, where an electromagnetic field is created between two coils, one in the charging pad and the other in the device. Resonant wireless charging employs magnetic resonance to allow more flexible alignment and greater distances between the charger and the device. Key aspects of wireless charging include efficiency, speed, and the range of compatible devices. Advantages encompass the elimination of clutter due to cables, improved durability as the wear and tear on physical charging ports are reduced, and increased convenience in placing and charging devices without the need for precise alignment.

Global Wireless Charging Market Trends:

The global wireless charging market is majorly driven by the growing adoption of smartphones and other consumer electronics that support wireless charging capabilities. The growth is further influenced by the automotive industry's increasing integration of wireless charging systems into electric and hybrid vehicles. Along with this, advances in technology, such as fast charging and extended range, are also contributing to the market's expansion. In addition, increasing consumer awareness and the demand for convenience further amplify this trend. Additionally, substantial investments in research and development by leading companies in the sector are accelerating the innovation cycle. Another noteworthy trend is the emergence of multi-device charging pads and public charging stations, which provide added utility and functionality. Apart from this, regulations and standards, such as those set by the Wireless Power Consortium, are beginning to mature, providing a standardized framework that fosters market growth. Furthermore, the escalating utilization of wireless charging in industrial applications is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:



Resonant Charging

Radio Frequency Based charging Others

Breakup by Application:



Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive Defence

Breakup by Transmission Range:



Short Range

Medium Range Long-Range Wireless Chargers

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

