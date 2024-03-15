Tuna Market 2024, Global Size, Growth, Trends, Segmentation, And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tuna market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tuna market size reached US$ 43.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.8 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032 .

Tuna Market Overview:



Tuna is a saltwater fish species that is highly regarded for its nutritional value, texture, and taste. Belonging to the Thunnini tribe, tuna varies in size and can weigh up to several hundred pounds. There are multiple types of tuna, including Bluefin, Yellowfin, and Albacore, each with unique characteristics and uses. It is a versatile product commonly consumed in various culinary dishes like sushi, sandwiches, and salads. It is a rich source of high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins and minerals, making it a popular choice for a balanced diet. Beyond food applications, certain parts of the tuna are also used in pet food and dietary supplements. Its widespread applicability, along with its health benefits, contribute to its high demand and position it as a valuable commodity in the global market.

Global Tuna Market Trends:

The global tuna market is majorly driven by the rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming fish, particularly species rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This is leading to an increase in demand from health-conscious consumers. Additionally, advancements in fishing technologies have made it easier to catch tuna in large volumes, thereby enhancing supply capabilities. The market is also influenced by the expansion of retail channels, including online platforms that make it convenient for consumers to purchase tuna products. Along with this, sustainability concerns are leading to the emergence of certified sustainable tuna products, thereby attracting a new segment of eco-conscious consumers. These trends are supplemented by evolving culinary preferences, with sushi and other tuna-based dishes becoming more mainstream globally. Furthermore, the increasing environmental concerns, which are prompting regulatory bodies to implement measures to ensure sustainable fishing practices, are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Thai Union

Tri Marine Starkist

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Canned

Frozen Fresh

Breakup by Species:



Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye Bluefin

Production Breakup by Region:



Japan

Indonesia

Philippines

Taiwan P.C.

Republic of Korea

Spain Others

Consumption Breakup by Region:



Japan

USA

Republic of Korea

China

Taiwan P.C.

European Union Others

