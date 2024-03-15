Crane Market 2024, Global Size, Price Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global crane market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global crane market size reached US$ 51.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 78.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032 .

Crane Market Overview:



Cranes are specialized machinery engineered to lift, lower, and transport heavy materials and objects across short distances. It is designed with a hoist rope, wire ropes, chains, and sheaves. It serves a critical role in construction sites, manufacturing facilities, shipping ports, and various other industrial settings. There are several types of cranes, including tower cranes, mobile cranes, and overhead cranes, each fulfilling specific operational needs. The primary advantage of using cranes lies in their ability to facilitate the efficient movement of materials, thereby significantly enhancing productivity and reducing manual labor costs. Additional benefits include their versatility in handling different kinds of loads and their capacity for vertical and horizontal transportation. Their features and capabilities make them indispensable assets in various industries that require high levels of material handling and logistical activities.

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/crane-market/requestsample

Global Crane Market Trends:

The global crane market is majorly driven by the increasing investment in infrastructure development projects worldwide, particularly in emerging economies. As cities expand and modernize, the demand for cranes in construction and urban development projects is growing steadily. Along with this, technological advancements, such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) functionalities, are contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and safety, making modern cranes more appealing to potential buyers. In addition, industries such as shipping and logistics are investing in advanced cranes to improve port activities, adding another layer to market growth. Moreover, the emergence of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly crane models is also a trend that caters to the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in the industry. Furthermore, regulatory compliance in terms of safety and emissions also contributes to the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Cargotec

Konecranes

Liebherr-International

Manitowoc

Terex

XCMG Group

American Crane and Equipment

Badger Equipment

Broderson

IHI Construction Machinery

Link-Belt Construction Equipment Kobelco Cranes

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Mobile Cranes

Marine And Port Cranes Fixed Cranes

Breakup by Application:



Construction And Infrastructure

Mining

Oil And Gas Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163