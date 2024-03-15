Adhesive Tapes Market 2024, Size, Share, Trends, Strategies, Growth & Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Adhesive Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global adhesive tapes market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global adhesive tapes market size reached US$ 69.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 102.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

Adhesive tapes are specialized strip materials coated with an adhesive layer, designed to bind two surfaces together temporarily or permanently. These tapes come in various forms, including pressure-sensitive, water-activated, and heat-sensitive tapes, each suited for specific applications. They are widely used in a plethora of sectors. They play an indispensable role in industries such as healthcare, automotive, construction, and consumer goods. They offer several advantages, including ease of use, versatility, and a clean bonding solution that often replaces the need for mechanical fasteners. Additionally, specialty adhesive tapes are developed to serve unique needs, such as temperature and chemical resistance, electrical conductivity, and UV stability. From sealing packages to facilitating automobile assembly, the utility of adhesive tapes extends far beyond simple home uses. Their effectiveness, coupled with adaptability, makes them an essential element in today's fast-paced industrial landscape.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Trends:

The global adhesive tapes market is majorly influenced by the increasing demand for lightweight and low-cost materials in the automotive and construction industries. As the focus shifts toward sustainable practices, the adoption of adhesive tapes in place of traditional bonding methods is escalating. Along with this, advances in adhesive technology are leading to the development of tapes with enhanced properties, such as higher durability and resilience, catering to more specialized applications. In addition, the rising popularity of online retail, coupled with the expansion of the e-commerce sector, is leading to a rise in packaging needs, further elevating the demand for adhesive tapes. Healthcare is another sector where adhesive tapes, specifically medical-grade tapes, are experiencing increased adoption for wound care and surgical procedures. Furthermore, the advent of eco-friendly, biodegradable tapes is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:



























3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

Scapa Group PLC

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Nichiban Co. Ltd. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:



Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride Others

Breakup by Resin:



Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone Others

Breakup by Technology:



Water-Based

Solvent-Based Hot-Melt-Based

Breakup by Application:



Packaging Tapes

Masking Tapes

Specialized Tapes Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

